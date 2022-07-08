Vasiliy Lomachenko Is a 34 year old Ukrainian boxer who holds three-division titles and is a former world champion. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was still at the top of his game when Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine.

In February of 2022, Lomachenko decided to join a territorial defense battalion in order to be with his family. The Ukrainian boxing star was supposed to take on George Kambosos Jr. in Australia on June 6. Lomachenko turned down the fight with the undisputed light weight champ to stay close to his family in Ukraine.

Kambosos took to Twitter shortly after the announcement and commended Lamachenko on his decision as well sending his thoughts and prayers to his family.

After months in the war, the former champion announced that he would like to get back into the ring as early as October.

There has not been any talks as to who his opponent would be as of yet or what weight class he would even fight in. Rescheduling the fight with Kambosos is not an option considering the lightweight champ is already set to take on Devin Haney.

Lomachenko's last fight was a 12 round unanimous decision win last December against Richard Commey. October would mark 10 months since he last stepped into the ring but with a 16-2 record and 11 KO's, the former champ could still land a fight with a top competitor.

Experts have begun to speculate who could be a possible contender for Lomachenko. The list includes names like Joseph Diaz and Oscar Valdez. The most probable option for Lamachenko is speculated to be Issac Cruz.

Weather you are a boxing fan or not, I think we can all agree that we are happy to see Lomachenko return the ring. Who do you the think should be his first opponent for his return?

