Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team began their season with a series win over nationally-ranked UC Irvine.

Louisiana head baseball coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning, as he does every Monday throughout the season, and had plenty to say.

Deggs detailed what stood out from the opening weekend series win over UC Irvine, UL fans, the atmosphere at Russo Park, Tommy Ray, Bo Bonds, Kyle Debarge, Connor Kimple, CJ Willis, the roster, coaching staff, what lies ahead, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (2-1) hosts Southeastern Tuesday night at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park at 6:00.

The radio pregame show begins at 5:30 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM0, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPNLafayette app.

Lafayette Traffic Situations That Make Drivers Faché Faché (Mad Mad!)

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters