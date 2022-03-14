Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball (8-7) is coming over a series win over the Houston Cougars over the weekend.

Offensively, the Cajuns improved their team batting average by nearly 25 points.

As he does each Monday during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning for an exclusive one-on-one. And as he does every time we chat, he was unpredictable.

Deggs dished on the series win over Houston, the philosophy of stealing home, when he knew they were going to do it on Saturday, pitcher Jeff Wilson, Heath Hood, sales jobs, and much more.

Plus, a fun discussion on books, as well as Coach Deggs calling me out for not reading his yet.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana begins a five-game road swing this Wednesday at McNeese State, before traveling to Troy for a three-game weekend series and the start of Sun Belt play.

All 4 games this week can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, along with the KPEL App.

