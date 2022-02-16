UL Baseball Coach Matt Deggs Talks Lineup, Pitching, Expectations, & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball season begins this Friday at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana is set to host the #14 UC Irvine Anteaters in a three-game weekend slate.

What does the 2022 Ragin' Cajun baseball team expect of themselves this year?

I sat down with head coach Matt Deggs to ask him about setting expectations high, why he's so confident, the depth in the outfield, pitching rotation, newcomers who will make an impact, catcher Julian Brock, utility man C.J. Willis, pitcher Hayden Durke, beginning the season against a ranked opponent, Top Gun 2, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Coach Deggs will join me each Monday morning on my show at 8:15 throughout the season for a one on one conversation to discuss all things UL baseball.

