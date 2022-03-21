Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a tough weekend at Troy to start conference play, falling in all 3 games.

Head coach Matt Deggs isn't stressing about it.

He joined me on my show today, he does every Monday morning during the season, sharing why he's extremely confident in his team, what the team must clean up, alphas, coaching Generation Z players, how he feels about UL fans, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (9-10) returns to the diamond this Wednesday evening in a road contest against Nicholls State (9-9).

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30, with the pregame on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App getting underway at 6:00.

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them