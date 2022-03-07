Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 1-2 weekend against Southern Miss, and currently sit at 6-6 on the season.

As he does each Monday during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning for an exclusive one-on-one.

Deggs dished on the Southern Miss series, where the team can and will improve, Tommy Ray, Carson Roccaforte, Tyler Robertson, the umpiring over the weekend, upcoming midweek road games versus Louisiana Tech and UNO, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana travels to Ruston tomorrow for a matchup against Louisiana Tech. First pitch is set for 6:00.

The pregame radio show begins at 5:30 on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette app.

