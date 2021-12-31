UL Basketball Dominates Against App State

The Ragin Cajuns faced off against Appalachian State late Thursday afternoon. Despite being affected by covid, losing players, and their head coach, the UL Ragin Cajun Basketball team persevered and defeated Appalachian State. UL won handily against App State 71-55.

UL seemed zeroed in to start the game. They came out blazing and won the first half 43-19. They slowed up a bit after halftime; however, the lead they created was too much to overcome as App State won the second half 36-28. Louisiana outrebounded App State 40 to 28. However Louisiana did accumulate 15 turnovers; however, most of them were in the 2nd half when the play became a little sloppy.

Louisiana's leading scorer was Jordan Brown with 16 points and 8 rebounds. In his return to play, Theo Akwuba also added 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Finally, Ty Harper contributed 12 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds.

UL controlled the flow of this game from the jump. They managed to get 17 fast break points compared to App State's 13. Louisiana's depth also played a major factor with the bench scoring 24 points to App State's 9. The Cajuns came out, battled adversity, and dominated against App State. The next time Louisiana takes the court is January 1st at 1 pm.