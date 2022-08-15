Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Deputy Athletic Director/External Operations Nico Yantko arrived at UL in the summer of 2017.

Prior to his arrival in Lafayette, he worked 7 years in the Missouri athletic department following a short stint at NC State.

He officially exited UL today to accept the Athletic Director job at his alma mater of Murray State.

"To be named the next Athletics Director at Murray State is a dream come true," said Yantko in a press release. "This opportunity is unbelievably humbling, considering how much this institution and what it stands for means to me and so many others. I cannot thank Dr. Jackson and the rest of our university leadership enough for the chance to return home. Murray State has been built on relationships, and with every special moment we share together, we will continue to build and advance the Racers' tradition of excellence. There is no higher honor than to serve my alma mater in this role, and Marnie and I cannot think of a better place to raise our family."

Before working in college athletics administrations, Yantko graduated from Murray State where he was a three-year letterman and quarterback for the Racers, serving as a team captain.

Former Murray State AD Kevin Saal left to accept the same position at Wichita State in June.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun AD Dr. Bryan Maggard wishes Yantko well on social media.

