Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics (Athletic Director) Dr. Bryan Maggard has received a one-year extension to his current contract, the school announced this morning.

Maggard, whose base salary was reportedly $400,000 last sports calendar year (with a 2.5% annual raise) according to a report from The Daily Advertiser, is now under contract through June 2027.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to serve as Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics for the Ragin' Cajuns and I greatly appreciate the opportunity and confidence given to me by President Savoie through this extension," Maggard said in a statement. "We have experienced many successes over these past five years, both academically and competitively, but we still have much more to accomplish. I truly believe the sky is the limit for Louisiana Athletics and both Kerry and I are very excited to be a part of the Ragin' Cajuns family."

Dr. Bryan Maggard Photo by Brad Kemp/ragincajuns.com loading...

Maggard's tenure began on February 1st, 2017.

Since arriving at Louisiana, the athletic department has experienced unprecedented success in football, currently riding the nation's longest winning streak (13 games).

Get our free mobile app

In 2021-22, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns won Sun Belt Championships in football and softball, as well as Sun Belt tournament championships in softball and baseball.

Ragin' Cajun student athletes community service hours over the course of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons led the Sun Belt Conference.

Michael Desormeaux & Dr. Bryan Maggard Photo by TSM loading...

Maggard's fundraising efforts have been unprecedented.

In the last sports calendar year (2021-2022), the athletic department raised over $30 million, and received the largest philanthropic gift in department history ($15 million from Our Lady of Lourdes).

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs

Cajuns Who Played In The NBA/ABA