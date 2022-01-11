UL Finished 16th In AP Top 25 For 2021-2022 Season

The 2021-2022 college football season will be one to remember forever for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Cajuns ended up being division champions, Sun Belt champions, and winners of the New Orleans Bowl.

Well, they now have another accolade to add to their resume. The Cajuns ended up finishing 16th in the AP Top 25 poll.

Congrats again to the Ragin' Cajuns on an amazing season. Now it's time for Coach Michael Desormeaux to take up the baton from Billy Napier and continue the amazing success Louisiana has seen these past three years.