UL Football Holding Flash Ticket Sale for this Saturday’s Game – Details

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is riding the longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games following their week 1 win over SLU last Saturday night.

Louisiana (1-0) plays host to Eastern Michigan (1-0) this Saturday night at Cajun Field in a nationally televised contest airing on the NFL Network with a 6:00 kickoff.

Get our free mobile app

To coincide with the 14-game winning streak, Ragin' Cajun athletics has a flash ticket sale on reserved seating tickets for the matchup.

The sale is underway now and ends this Thursday at 6:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at ragincajuns.com/tickets. Use promo code "WIN14" at checkout.

Or avoid online fees by purchasing reserved seating tickets for Saturday's contest against Eastern Michigan at the Cajundome Box Office.

Special extended hours are in place today, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Personally, I think the "buy tickets in person" route is the better option so you can avoid online TicketMaster fees.

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022 The 10 highest paid college football coaches will collectively make over $88 million in 2022.