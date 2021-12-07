Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Michael Desormeaux became the 27th head coach in program history on Sunday after he was promoted from co-offensive coordinator.

Desormeaux, who was a standout quarterback for Louisiana from 2005 to 2008, replaces Billy Napier, who departed to become the head coach of the Florida Gators.

Napier recommended Desormeaux as his replacement, as did others.

Desormeaux joined me this morning in his first interview since becoming head coach, opening up in an in-depth conversation about the journey to this point, the work in front of him, his staff, how the ample experience he got under Billy Napier has prepared him for the job, New Orleans bowl prep, recruiting, early signing day, goals, what the program means to him, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

#16 Louisiana (12-1) will take on Marshall (7-5) at the Ceasars Superdome in the R&L Carrier's New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18th. Kickoff is set for 8:15. For ticket info, click here.

