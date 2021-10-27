UL HOMECOMING 2021: Paint the Town Red Competition [PHOTOS]

The 2021 University of Louisiana at Lafayette Homecoming Week festivities continue with the judging of the Paint the Town Red contest. Each year during UL's Homecoming Week, local businesses are urged to show their Cajun Pride by decorating in vermilion and white. The UL Alumni Association organizes the competition and the judging, asking local celebs to serve as judges. Contestants incorporated this year's homecoming theme into their decorations, along with the homecoming game opponent's mascot: the Texas State Bobcats. The judges were carted around by volunteers who donate their time and their RVs, and the whole crew is escorted through Lafayette and kept safe by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

The participants, along with photos from each location, are listed below in the order in which the judging took place.

The categories were Best Interior Decorating, Best Exterior Decorating, and Best Skit.

I'll have to admit that the competition was tough, but our scores were tallied up at the end of the day and the winners were announced.

The complete list of winners follows the photos from the day.

Thanks to the UL Alumni Association for the great pictures!

University of Louisiana Federal Credit Union

The first stop for the day was at the UL Credit Union.

They had a Bobcat Feast ready when we got there, including jambalaya, boudin, mimosas, and JD Fire!

There was lots of spirit at the UL Credit Union!

Jet Coffee (Broussard)

Jet Coffee in Broussard decorated its storefront and had UL gear inside the cafe'.

Park Place Surgical Hospital

Park Place Surgical Hospital decorated its exterior AND Kate Oliver was the recipient of the 2021 Supporter Award

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick on Ambassador Caffery had a special treat for us: a Ragin' Cajun Popper! It was a pepper stuffed with Chicken Salad Chick's best chicken salad!

Chicken Salad Chick not only decorated its restaurant, but they had a former Ragin' Cajun in attendance, Pete Nicolosi!

Courtesy of UL Alumni Association

When we asked Mr. Pete about the way things were when he was on the team, his response was, with a chuckle, "Well, just know that things have really changed since then!"

City Club at River Ranch

We were greeted in the drive by several employees waving Ragin' Cajun pom-poms, and then we saw this:

The cheerleading squad at City Club at River Ranch had created a huge poster to pump us up for the judging, and then allowed KLFY TV10's George Faust to visit the high school footballer player still living inside his head: he was chosen to run through it!

I ran behind Faust, because I heard one of the employees mention that there was a table of Bobcat Stew behind the poster, and I didn't want to stain my pants (it had nothing to do with the fact that Faust runs faster than me).

Hand Up Thrift

One of my favorite stops of the day was Hand Up Thrift. The employees serenaded us with cheers for the Cajuns, treated us to a Bobcat skit, a selfie prop, and delicious cookies.

Lots of Cajun Spirit in this store!

Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes

The Aveda school was a circus! With clowns and mimes and a ringleader, oh my!

Also, the students had decorated each of their stations.

Their skit involved caging the bobcats - lots of fun!

Spoiled Pet Spa & Boutique

Ragin' Cajuns decorations AND dogs?? I'M IN!!!

Bon Temps Grill

The employees at Bon Temps Grill were really in the homecoming spirit: they had skinned the bobcat and were roasting it in their fireplace!

Staff Photo

Bon Temps Grill served us a delicious lunch, then we were on our way to the next stop.

Acadiana Automotive Group

When we walked into Acadiana Dodge, it was like walking into a tailgating party! Bobcat meatballs, Bobcat Sliders, Bobcat Blood Jello Shots, a cornhole game, a tent, turf, grill - they had it all, even a tailgate!

After a quick game of cornhole (I lost, as usual), we took the obligatory group photo.

Postlethwaite & Netterville

Kudos to Postlethwaite & Netterville, a CPA firm on Kaliste Saloom, for doing a whole lot in a tiny little space! The office was decorated with Ragin' Cajun gear and some memorabilia, including old yearbooks. One of our judges found his photo in one of the yearbooks. He said "Look, this was 25 years ago. AND 25 POUNDS AGO!!"

Gaar Law Firm

Gaar Law Firm was another location that had the whole tailgating thing going on. Music, jambalaya, white beans to die for, inflatables, tents.

They even allowed a few of the judges to play a quick game of football.

Gaar Law Firm is ready for Homecoming 2021!

Jet Coffee (Lafayette)

Jet Coffee had a nicely decorated storefront and very spirited employees who were VERY busy slinging joe!

Meritus Credit Union

Going above and beyond, Meritus Credit Union had decorations at BOTH of their buildings, which were impressive. But when their employees "Stood up and got crunk", we lost it! Their skit was awesome!

After the skit, we went next door and got photos with some old mascots.

Thanks to Meritus Credit Union for the spirit (and MORE COOKIES!)

Acadiana Area Human Services

You could tell by the way the staff interacted with us and with each other that they are very caring individuals.

They are also great at decorating! They turned their sunroom waiting area into the gridiron, and it looked great.

Also, COOKIES!

Congrats to AAHS - check below, I believe they garnered a finish!

Rouses Markets

Rouse's on Bertrand Drive has a figure in the shape of a football player in front of the store, and George Faust couldn't help but try to tackle it.

Axis Student Living

The staff at Axis were very pumped about homecoming, and it showed through the way they decorated their lobby. Also, GUMBO!! (Of course, we couldn't give extra points if any of the contestants fed us, that wouldn't be fair, right?)

Lafayette Coca Cola

The staff at Lafayette Coca-Cola almost blew us back onto the bus when they started their cheer! SO MUCH SPIRIT! Also, they had a HUGE tailgate party set up in their motor pool, complete with a DJ and all the Coke you could drink!

The photo award of the day goes to this shot: it's Mr. Ronnie recreating the iconic photo he took years ago before he went on a diet:

The Potato Place

I loved visiting this "Mom and Pop" restaurant on Pont des Mouton. It's a family-run place, and they had framed UL posters hung throughout the inside of the restaurant. Also, CHEESECAKE EGGROLLS!

Lafayette Consolidated Government

LCG had a nice UL display in its lobby. I would bet that they have a decent representation of UL alumni on their staff!

One Acadiana



Our final stop, One Acadiana showed true Cajun spirit! They are located on campus, so you know they have Homecoming Fever!

THE RESULTS

The competition was close this year with excellent interior decorations, exterior decorations, and skits. Winners of each category are listed below.

Best Exterior Decoration

Lafayette Coca Cola Gaar Law Firm

Best Newcomer – Exterior Decoration

Gaar Law Firm

Best Interior Decoration

Acadiana Area Human Services UL Federal Credit Union

Best Newcomer – Interior Decoration

Acadiana Area Human Services

Best Skit

Meritus Credit Union

Chair’s Choice

City Club at River Ranch

Chair’s Choice - Most Overall Spirit

Hand Up Thrift (The HUT)

2021 Supporter Award

Kate Oliver, Park Place Surgical Center

Congratulations to the winners, and GEAUX CAJUNS!!

