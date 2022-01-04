UL Running Back Montrell Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Another day, another report of a Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football player entering the transfer portal.

It appears that standout running back Montrell Johnson has put his name in the transfer portal.

Johnson had an outstanding true freshman season for the Cajuns. The De La Salle High School (New Orleans) product finished the season with 838 rushing yards while adding 12 touchdowns.

For his outstanding season, Johnson was named the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

With this news, that makes a total of three Ragin Cajuns football players that have entered their names into the transfer portal this week. Offensive guard O'Cyrus and Torrence and cornerback Mekhi Gardner are the other two players that may be leaving the program.

The speculation for most of the better players to enter the portal is that they're perhaps looking to join former UL coach Billy Napier with the Florida Gators.

Time will tell.