UL Softball Continues To Dominate As They Win Both Games Saturday

The Mardi Gras Mambo Tournament continued today from Youngsville. Yesterday the Ragin Cajuns played a doubleheader where they won both games and today they did the same. The Cajuns beat Portland State 11-6 and Lipscomb 11-3.

Against Portland State, Louisiana's bats were rolling. The Cajuns scored 11 runs on 14 hits and managed to only get 1 error. Maddie Hayden got a whopping 4 RBIs, while Raina O'Neal got 2. Samantha Graeter, Jourdyn Campbell, Alexa Langeliers, and Taylor Roman all added an RBI. Pitcher Sam Landry improves to 5-0 with the win. She also got a whopping 11 strikeouts while only giving up 6 hits.

In their second game against Lipscomb the Cajuns started off slow; however, in the 6th inning, the Cajuns scored 4 runs. The Cajuns won via the run rule in the 6th. The Cajuns finally got a HR this weekend as Alexa Langeliers hit a bomb in the 6th. Langeliers, Taylor Roman, and Stormy Kotzelnick all hit 2 RBIs. Kayla Falterman, Laney Credeur, Jenna Kean, and Melissa Mayeux all contributed an RBI. Karly Heath is now 1-0 on the season, she threw 5 strikeouts, and only gave up 4 hits.

The Cajuns finish up this crazy Mardi Gras Mambo weekend Sunday with a rematch against the Crimson Tide. The last time the Cajuns played Alabama they lost 9-1. Hopefully, the Cajuns can be on the other side of the win column this time. The game will begin at 11 am with the pregame starting at 10:45 am.