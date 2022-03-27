UL Softball Dominated UT Arlington As The Cajuns Sweep The Weekend Series

UL Softball came out this weekend on a mission. The Cajuns faced UT Arlington for another weekend Sun Belt series. The Cajuns dominated as they won all three games via the mercy rule. They won game 1 9-1, game 2 10-0, and game 3 10-0.

With the Cajuns winning the series against UTA their consecutive Sun Belt series streak continues. The Cajuns now stand at 67 series victories!

The pitching this weekend was superb. In game 1 Sam Landry allowed 4 hits but threw 8 strikeouts. In game 2 we saw something that is sacred on the diamond. Kandra Lamb threw the elusive perfect game. Along with the no hits she added 5 strikeouts to win the game. And in game 3 Sam Landry was back on the mound where she allowed 1 hit but threw an amazing 10 strikeouts. The pitching stepped up to the task this weekend and was superb.

If the pitching was superb then the hitting was right there with the pitching. The bats were rolling this weekend. In game 1 the Cajuns hit a total of 7 RBIs on 11 hits. In game 2 the Cajuns hit 8 RBIs on 9 hits. And in game 3 hit 8 RBIs on 12 hits. In game 3 Stormy Kotzelnick hit a whopping 3 RBIs. Kramer Eschete hit 2 RBIs, while Maddie Hayden Jourdyn Campbell and Ari Quinones all added 1 RBI.

The Cajuns were excellent this weekend. The Cajuns can now build on this weekend in terms of confidence going into the Texas matchup this week. The Cajuns will be back on the diamond Wednesday as they have a rematch with Texas at 6:00 pm.