UL Softball Dominates On Saturday, Winning Both In The Double-Header

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns dominated Saturday as they beat both Texas Southern and North Texas. Against North Texas, the Cajuns beat them 5-0 and they beat Texas Southern via the mercy rule 8-0.

Megan Schorman was the pitcher against North Texas. She allowed on 2 hits as she got the victory and was the only pitcher in that contest. Sam Landry and Karly Heath pitched in the Texas Southern game. Landry gave up 0 hits while Heath gave up 2.

Offensively in the Texas Southern game, Stormy Kotzelnick, Laney Credeur, and Sophie Piskos all hit home runs. In the North Texas game, Jourdyn Campbell hit a homerun and Raina O'Neal, Taylor Roman, and Alexa Langeliers all hit RBIs.

This team absolutely dominated on Saturday. The Cajuns return to the diamond Sunday vs Tulsa at 12 pm.