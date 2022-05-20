UL Softball Falls Short to Auburn in Game 1 of Regionals
Louisiana coming off of the Sun Belt championship felt confident going into Regionals. The Cajuns fell short in game 1 losing to Auburn 3-4.
The Cajuns gave up 4 runs on 6 hits. Meghan Schorman faced 24 batters and threw 6 strikeouts. Schorman moves to 15-5 on the season.
When it comes to the Cajuns batting, they scored 3 runs on 5 hits. Maddie Hayden went 3 for 3, hit a double and an RBI. Stormy Kotzelnick went 1 for 3 and scored a run. And Karly Heath went 1 for 3, scored a run, and hit a double.
The Cajuns will have a chance at redemption tomorrow at 2:30 pm. If they win that game, the Cajuns will then play in the losers bracket elimination game where if they win they will continue onward if not the season is over.
