UL Softball Loses Back To Back Games To Texas

UL Softball was coming off of a win against Georgia State to start Sun Belt play. They faced the Texas Longhorns Wednesday in a doubleheader. The Cajuns lost both games, the first 10-2 and the second 3-2.

In game 1 Kandra Lamb allowed 3 hits that scored 4 runs. She also got 4 strikeouts. Her record moves to 5-4. In the second game, Sam Landry allowed 1 hit for 1 run and she had 2 strikeouts as well. Her record now moves to 5-2. She was relieved by Meghan Schorman who allowed 4 hits and 2 runs; however, she did strike out 3 batters.

On the offensive side in game 1 they scored the first run on an unearned ball. The second run they scored was on an RBI by Maddie Hayden. In the second game, the Cajuns got a huge spark by Laney Credeur by means of a homerun in the 7th. Maddie Hayden then hits another RBI and gets the Cajuns down by 1 with the tying run on base. The Cajuns just couldn't close and got struck out on the final at-bat.

The Cajuns have a 48-hour turnaround as they play Friday at 5:00 pm against Georgia Southern, as they get ready for a weekend series against the Eagles. The Cajuns need to bounceback and have a strong weekend against the Eagles so they can get back to winning.