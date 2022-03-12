UL Softball Wins 1 and Loses 1 Against Georgia State

The Cajuns began Sun Belt play this weekend. However, Friday's game against Georgia State was suspended due to weather. So the Cajuns were forced to resume Friday's game in the 3rd inning and play Saturdays as well. The Cajuns lost the first game 1-4 and won the second 10-6.

In the first game, the Cajuns only managed 1 run on 7 hits. However, in the second game, the Cajuns had 10 runs on 13 hits. Jourdyn Campbell bounces back strong by hitting 2 home runs. While Sophie Piskos, Stormy Kotzelnick, and Maddie Hayden all hit a home run.

Meghan Schorman moves to 4-1. Vanessa Foreman came in relief and contributed 3 strikeouts. The pitching in the second game was much better than the first. The Cajuns bounced back on all fronts.

The Cajuns will look to finish the rubber match Sunday against Georgia State at 12 pm.