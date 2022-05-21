UL Softball Wins Back to Back Games & Advances to Regional Final

Coming off of a loss to Auburn to start Regional play, UL Softball had to win two games on Saturday to advance to Championship Sunday. And the Cajuns did just that. Louisiana beat UNCW 3-1 and Auburn 4-3.

In, game 1 the Cajuns went into extra innings after being tied 1 to 1 going into the 11th inning. And in the 11th Taylor Roman hit a game-winning walk-off 2 run homerun. The Cajuns had 16 hits in the game but couldn't cash in on the runs after the first until Roman.

When it comes to the pitching in game 1, Kandra Lamb was phenomenal. Lamb faced 26 batters, only gave up 1 run on 2 hits, and threw 11 strikeouts. Meghan Schorman came in relief and finished the job. Schorman added 3 more strikeouts.

In, game 2 against Auburn the Cajuns were looking for revenge like it was Summer 16(shoutout to Drake). And they got it as they beat the Tigers 4-3. The Cajuns' bats were on fire against the Tigers. The Cajuns hit 3 home runs in the contest. Stormy Kotzelnick, Jourdyn Campbell, and Melissa Mayeux all hit home runs.

And when it comes to pitching in game 2 Meghan Schorman was back on the mound. She played the entire game. Schorman gave up 3 runs on 7 hits and threw 6 strikeouts.

The Cajuns move on to Championship Sunday. They will face Clemson at 11 am Sunday morning.