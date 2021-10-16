What a remarkable story.

J.J. Weaver of the University of Kentucky football team was highlighted on ESPN's College GameDay because of his message to others.

The star football player was born with six fingers and growing up with an extra finger on his hand had more than just physical challenges.

Often he was picked on and at times called an "alien" by other kids. So now, Weaver has a message for all kids.

His message is right to the point, "It's okay to be different." And now, he's taking his message, and extra finger, into classrooms to get his message across.

In addition to that, he has not allowed this to derail his dreams to play football at the highest level. He has overcome this birth defect and he wants others to know that they can too.

What a great story from such a great young man.

Enjoy.