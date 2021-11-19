This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Media.

What a wacky start to November in the National Football League!

Has parity finally come to the NFL to stay? Week 9 saw some huge underdogs hit, and outright upsets come in, and it continued into the start of Week 10 with Miami’s 22-10 win over a Baltimore team that many thought might be the best in the AFC.

Oops!

In reality, the Ravens might be the best in the AFC, but these losses just show that the race to win Super Bowl LVI is wide open, with more teams in it than ever.

Literally!

Remember, there are seven teams in each conference that will battle to reach the Super Bowl, with only the top seed getting a first-round bye when the playoffs start in eight weeks.

Things are going to change multiple times between now and then, but here is a look at the teams that have the best offer to win Super Bowl LVI, and whether or not it is worth it to place a little money on them.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +550

Well, well, well, we have come full circle since February. The defending champions started the season out as NFC favorites, and only behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs fell behind the LA Rams at one point, and the Buffalo Bills, but here they are, heading into mid-November with the best odds to win Super Bowl LVI. Tampa Bay has a pretty easy schedule down the stretch and should go into the playoffs with a ton of momentum. Oh, and Tom Brady. The path to the title looks like it might go through warm-weather sites, which also helps.

I took the Bucs before the season to repeat at +700, and these odds are still very competitive.

Tennessee Titans, +1200

Oh, you thought I was going to go with the Buffalo Bills here, right? The Bills are the current AFC favorites and just behind the Bucs to win the Super Bowl since most people think the Bills are coming out of the AFC. But I see two problems. One, Buffalo has not looked great for weeks, and just lost 9-6 to a Jacksonville team that had lost 21 of 22 games. Two, Tennessee has looked very good even without Derrick Henry and led the race for home field.

At 12-1, the Titans are definitely worth a few bucks.

Los Angeles Rams, +750

The Rams are stocking up players for a run at the title, and will head into the playoffs in decent shape. But the path is going to be tough if they can’t get to the top of the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals, +900

The Cards were the lone one-loss team heading into Week 10 of the NFL campaign, and the path is there for them to get a bye and host in the playoffs. But is this team ready to compete for a title?

I would definitely throw some cash on the Cards to win the title right now, and maybe back them as third favorites to win the NFC as well.

Buffalo Bills, +575

Are the Bills the best team in the AFC? Maybe. Can this team win the Super Bowl? Maybe. I might be wrong here, but I would rather put my money elsewhere.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.