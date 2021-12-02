Walking Wounded – Saints Will be Without All-Pros Kamara, Armstead, Ramczyk & Others Tonight vs Cowboys

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2015, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) tonight.

In last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.

Yesterday's injury report listed three of the Saints All-Pros as questionable for today's game. The question has been answered.

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead, and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were each listed as questionable, but according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, will all be out tonight against Dallas.

Running back Mark Ingram will get the start tonight for New Orleans, after missing the previous two games due to injury.

What about at RT1 and LT1?

The offense struggled mightily against Buffalo last week. They'll be shorthanded again tonight.

In addition to Armstead, Ramczyk, and Kamara, the Saints have been without a number of other starters who are on injured reserve.

Taysom Hill, who has a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot, will start at quarterback tonight. He'll do his best to manage the foot pain, as he's likely going to be under pressure considering the injuries to the New Orleans offensive line.

New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) tomorrow night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

