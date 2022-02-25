Washington Commanders Make Changes to Logo After Getting Roasted by Fanbase

When a company hires a marketing team, it wouldn't hurt to hire a group that is familiar with the product.

To be fair, I don't know who the marketing team was that designed the crest (pictured above) for the newly named Washington Commanders, but I'm guessing they aren't avid NFL fans.

When the team officially announced their new name earlier this month, they released new gear and the new crest. Notice anything wrong with it?

At first glance, you probably won't. If you're not a Washington fan, you likely wouldn't notice anyway.

The issue comes down to proper football lingo.

For any Saints fans reading this, what season is celebrated as the Saints Super Bowl team?

2009.

Even though Super Bowl 44 took place on February 7th, 2010, no football fan, or even the NFL for that matter, refers to the Saints as the 2010 Super Bowl Champions, because they aren't. The Green Bay Packers are. New Orleans is the 2009 Champs.

Saints World Championship banner Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

After spending two years detailing a new team name and logo, Washington came up with Commanders and listed their Super Bowl championship seasons on the crest as 1983, 1988, and 1992.

The Super Bowl champions of those seasons were the Los Angeles Raiders (1983), San Francisco 49ers (1988), and Dallas Cowboys (1992).

An NFL team couldn't even properly list their three Super Bowl winning teams on a new logo. The fact it was Washington surprises no one.

After their fanbase roasted them, they made the change earlier this week.

Some fans already purchased the gear prior to the change.

They fixed the crest, but the fact it needed to be fixed for something as elementary as listing the correct year is something worth laughing at.

In regards to the new name? I would've gone in a different direction.

