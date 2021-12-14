I don't remember where I was when someone informed me via text that Netflix would be doing a movie about New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and his 2012 season-long suspension from the NFL, but I remember my initial thought.

It must be another failed attempt by the NFL to smear Payton.

But no. It was something entirely different.

I remember my state of confoundment when someone informed me it was a comedy being produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, starring comedian Kevin James in the role of Payton.

I wasn't the only one.

The movie titled "Home Team" is set to premiere on Netflix on January 28th.

Today, the first trailer dropped.

James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and the rest of the cast look exactly how you would expect them to in a project like this one.

My advice is don't take it serious. It's a PG movie that will likely be filled with the usual Sandler family comedy of jokes that my 6-year old son will find hilarious.

Whether it's good or bad, just have fun with it.

