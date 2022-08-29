Watch: Social Media Reacts To Atlanta Braves Mascot Delivering Brutal Stiff Arm In Pee-Wee Football Game

Professional mascots have always been a treasure in the eyes of sports fans. They emody the spirit of our favorite teams and they give us plenty to laugh about. One of the more interesting bits I have seen is when the mascots get together to take on a pee-wee football team. We have seen it time and time again, but these games never fail to give us an unusual moment or two.

For example, this weekend in Baltimore featured a first for me. The Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered a serious injury in a pee-wee vs mascots game. The beloved raven was tackled awkwardly and suffered a torn ACL. He was even taken off of the field on a cart.

Like I said, we always get some wild and wacky moments. This weekend was no different when Atlanta Braves mascot, Bloopy, took the field in Atlanta. Bloopy and a handful of other mascots took the field to play against a local pee-wee football team and the mascots came to play as they always do. Bloopy was handed the ball on a reverse play and had showed no mercy against his smaller opponents. The mascot platned a tiny defender into the ground with a Derek Henry style stiff arm.

This is certainly not the first time a mascot has taken a pee-wee game a little to seriously. In fact, there is a whole montage of mascots getting a little too rough in these games.

Bloopy was obviously not the first mascot to deliver a huge hit in a pop warner game, but this didn’t stop the disapproving comments from rolling in on Twitter.

Others on Twitter didn’t look at this in a negative context.

How do you feel about mascots getting rough with kids in these cross over games? Do they go too far, and should the games continue?

