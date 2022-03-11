Weather Delays Postpone Louisiana Baseball vs. Houston in 8th Inn

A very competitive opening game of the Louisiana baseball team's weekend series against the Houston Cougars has been postponed due to weather delays. With a 5-5 score in the top of the eighth inning, first pitch to resume the contest is set for 2:00 p.m.

This is the third straight contest that has been affected by weather issues for Louisiana baseball. Both of the midweek games were moved and will be played later in the season. The opening game of the series against Houston was moved up from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., but lightning delays halted things in the top of the eighth inning.

The game will resume at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, and the second game of the series will follow the conclusion of the opener. With one out in the top of the eighth inning, the Cougars will be batting with a runner on first base with a tied 5-5 score.

