Week 3 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

New Iberia 14, Acadiana 48

Iota 15, Crowley 8

Opelousas Catholic 52, Port Barre 0

Hamilton Christian 0, Welsh 65

St. Martinville 41, Breaux Bridge 13

Washington Marion 6, Cecilia 42

Catholic New Iberia 30, Erath 20

FRIDAY

St. Charles Catholic at Teurlings

LCA at Jesuit

Southside at Carencro

Brother Martin at STM

Patterson at Ascension Episcopal

Notre Dame at Comeaux

West St. Mary at Northside

Sulphur at Lafayette

Rayne at Church Point

Loreauville at Vermilion Catholic

Abbeville at North Vermilion

LCCP at Opelousas

Westminster (LAF) at St. Edmund

Pope John Paul at Delcambre

St. John at Highland Baptist

Jeanerette at Lake Arthur

East Beauregard at Mamou

Thrive Academy at North Central

Beau Chene at Northwest

Avoyelles at Eunice

Independence at Catholic Pointe Coupee

Buckeye at Pine Prairie

Sacred Heart (VP) at Basile

Kaplan at LaGrange

Westgate at Evangel

Ville Platte at Oakdale

Gueydan at Central Private

Elton at Montgomery

Jennings at Deridder

Franklin at Berwick

Riverside at Central Catholic

Morgan City at Covenant Christian

Westminster Christian at Hanson Memorial

