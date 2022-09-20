Week 4 High School Football Polls, 8 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Top 10

The latest Louisiana high school football polls are out.

Eight Acadiana area schools are ranked following the completion of week 3 of their respective schedules.

Each classification listed their top 10 schools, along with other schools receiving votes who are just outside of the top 10.

The rankings are voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA).

Acadiana, Westgate, LCA, STM, Church Point, Abbeville, Notre Dame, and Vermillion Catholic are all ranked, with several other area teams receiving votes.

Here is a full rundown of the current LSWA polls.

CLASS 5A

(School 1st rec, pts, previous week)

1. Karr (10) 3-0, 126, 2

2. Destrehan (1) 3-0, 120, 3

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-1, 101, 4

4. Zachary 2-1, 93, 1

5. Acadiana 2-1, 80, 6

6. Ruston 2-1, 67, 7

7. Captain Shreve 3-0, 58, 8

8. St. Augustine 3-0, 53, NR

9. Byrd 3-0, 50, 10

10. Brother Martin 2-1, 44, 5

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Westgate (9) 3-0, 130, 1

2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0, 121, 2

3. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0, 120, 3

4. Neville 2-1, 89, 5

5. Warren Easton 1-2, 76, 4

6. Northwood-Shreveport 2-1, 69, 6

7. De La Salle 3-0, 66, 9

8. Lutcher 2-1, 58, 7

9. Leesville 3-0, 53, 8

10. Belle Chasse 3-0, 24, NR

(tie) North DeSoto 3-0, 24, NR

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 12, West Feliciana 12, Huntington 8, Cecilia 1.

CLASS 3A

1. E.D. White (9) 3-0, 130, 4

2. Union Parish (1) 2-1, 113, 1

3. University (1) 1-2, 104, 2

4. Church Point 3-0, 95, 6

5. Sterlington 1-2, 79, 3

6. Amite 2-1, 67, 8

7. Madison Prep 1-2, 58, 5

8. Abbeville 2-1, 48, 10

9. St. James 2-1, 45, NR

10. Lake Charles Prep 1-2, 34, 6

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 21, Iowa 17, St. Martinville 14, Bogalusa 3.

CLASS 2A

1. Many (12) 3-0, 132, 1

2. Newman 3-0, 121, 3

3. Notre Dame 3-0, 103, 4

4. St. Charles Catholic 2-1, 93, 2

5. North Caddo 3-0, 87, 5

6. Oak Grove 2-1, 82, 6

7. Dunham 2-1, 57, 8

8. Calvary Baptist 1-2, 53, 7

9. Mangham 2-1, 47, 9

10. Avoyelles 2-1, 36, 10

Others receiving votes: Episcopal-BR 25, Rosepine 13, General Trass 6, Welsh 3, Loreauville 2, Grand Lake 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (10) 3-0, 131, 1

2. Homer (1) 2-1, 117, 2

3. Southern Lab 1-1, 106, 3

4. Kentwood 3-0, 99, 4

5. Logansport 2-1, 95, 5

6. Vermilion Catholic 3-0, 76, 6

7. Haynesville 3-0, 67, 7

8. Ascension Catholic 3-0, 54, 8

9. St. Frederick 2-1, 39, 9

10. Riverside Academy 2-1, 34, 10

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 29, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 11, Opelousas Catholic 4, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Martin’s 3.

