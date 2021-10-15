Week 7 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

LCA 27, Notre Dame 10

Livonia 6, Opelousas 52

Gueydan 49, Merryville 26

Friday

Cecilia 40, Beau Chene 20 - Final

Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0 - Final

Teurlings 35, STM 41 - Final

Southern Lab 33, Ascension Episcopal 31 - Final

Sam Houston 21, Southside 44 - Final

Northside 14, Carencro 36 - Final

Barbe 14, Lafayette 35 - Final

Comeaux 6, Sulphur 21 - Final

Breaux Bridge 66, Peabody 32 - Final

Church Point 54, Northwest 6 - Final

North Central 24, St. Edmund 56 - Final

Washington Marion 12, Eunice 35 - Final

Sacred Heart 68, Westminster 35 - Final

Catholic Point Coupee 8, Opelousas Catholic 27 - Final

Rayne 51, North Vermilion 21 - Final

St. Martinville 44, Kaplan 12 - Final

Highland Baptist 0, Vermilion Catholic 40 - Final

Crowley 14, Abbeville 46 - Final

Loranger 27, Erath 28 - Final

West St. Mary 12, Catholic NI 14 - Final

Franklin 58, Jeanerette 14 - Final

Delcambre 13, Loreauville 42 - Final

Iowa 56, Jennings 19 - Final

LaGrange 27, Welsh 34 - Final

Port Barre 30, Lake Arthur 33 - Final

Oberlin 47, Elton 18 - Final

Pine Prairie 34, Mamou 50 - Final

East Beauregard 28, Basile 48 - Final

Berwick 0, Lutcher 48 - Final

Centerville 12, Covenant Christian 21 - Final

Hanson Memorial 20, Central Catholic 42 - Final

Lake Arthur 33, Port Barre 30 - Final

E.D. White 21, Patterson 0 - Final

Morgan City 0, Assumption 51 - Final

Iota 1, Ville Platte 0 (forfeit)

Saturday

Westgate 14, St. Augustine 27 - Final

