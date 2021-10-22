Week 8 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Sam Houston 14, Acadiana 76

LCA 55, Port Barre 0

Jennings 35, Lake Charles Prep 60

Covenant Christian 21, Central Catholic 19

Highland Baptist 7, Hanson 49

Basille 42, Merryville 14

Kaplan 33, Crowley 0

Friday

Opelousas 0, Cecilia 23

Westgate 33, Teurlings 26

Franklin 38, Ascension Episcopal 66

Brother Martin 35, Carencro 6

Centerville 8, Vermilion Catholic 45

North Vermilion 52, Washington-Marion 21

Rayville 6, Abbeville 54

Erath 29, St. Martinville 59

STM 51, Northside 14

Jeanerette 16, Delcambre 36

Grand Lake 25, Gueydan 19

New Iberia 28, Comeaux 30

Notre Dame 41, Catholic N.I. 0

Lagrange 26, Rayne 61

Lafayette 16, Southside 35

Welsh 49, Lake Arthur 7

Pine Prarie 28, Iota 41

Ville Platte 0, Church Point 1 Forfeit

Beau Chene 0, Breaux Bridge 40

Loreauville 34, West St. Mary 12

Catholic Pointe Coupee 44, Westminster 14

Sacred Heart 40, St. Edmund 7

Tioga 7, Eunice 28

Northwest 48, Mamou 22

Elton 8, Hamilton Christian 63

Dequincy 20, Kinder 42

Oberlin 63, East Beauregard 40

Sulphur 35, Barbe 31

Donaldsonville 26, Patterson 32 OT

Liberty 34, Plaquemine 53

Berwick 14, St. James 38

Ellender 26, Morgan City 0

Winnfield 3, Bunkie 7

Livonia 56, Broadmoor 14

South Beauregard 21, St. Louis Catholic 63

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

What Cajuns Should Not Put Down A Garbage Disposal

Nine Memes Only People From Acadiana Will Understand