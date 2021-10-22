Week 8 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 8 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Sam Houston 14, Acadiana 76
LCA 55, Port Barre 0
Jennings 35, Lake Charles Prep 60
Covenant Christian 21, Central Catholic 19
Highland Baptist 7, Hanson 49
Basille 42, Merryville 14
Kaplan 33, Crowley 0
Friday
Opelousas 0, Cecilia 23
Westgate 33, Teurlings 26
Franklin 38, Ascension Episcopal 66
Brother Martin 35, Carencro 6
Centerville 8, Vermilion Catholic 45
North Vermilion 52, Washington-Marion 21
Rayville 6, Abbeville 54
Erath 29, St. Martinville 59
STM 51, Northside 14
Jeanerette 16, Delcambre 36
Grand Lake 25, Gueydan 19
New Iberia 28, Comeaux 30
Notre Dame 41, Catholic N.I. 0
Lagrange 26, Rayne 61
Lafayette 16, Southside 35
Welsh 49, Lake Arthur 7
Pine Prarie 28, Iota 41
Ville Platte 0, Church Point 1 Forfeit
Beau Chene 0, Breaux Bridge 40
Loreauville 34, West St. Mary 12
Catholic Pointe Coupee 44, Westminster 14
Sacred Heart 40, St. Edmund 7
Tioga 7, Eunice 28
Northwest 48, Mamou 22
Elton 8, Hamilton Christian 63
Dequincy 20, Kinder 42
Oberlin 63, East Beauregard 40
Sulphur 35, Barbe 31
Donaldsonville 26, Patterson 32 OT
Liberty 34, Plaquemine 53
Berwick 14, St. James 38
Ellender 26, Morgan City 0
Winnfield 3, Bunkie 7
Livonia 56, Broadmoor 14
South Beauregard 21, St. Louis Catholic 63