Westgate Defeats Warren Easton 14-13, Wins First Ever State Football Championship

The Westgate Tigers are the 4A state football champions after an exhilarating 14-13 win over Warren Easton last night in the Caesar's Superdome.

This is the first ever state title for Westgate.

The game came down to the last play. With the Tigers up by one point with under a minute to go, the Eagles had 1st and goal at the 1 yard line.

Westgate would come up with three consecutive stops. On fourth down, Warren Easton decided to go for the touchdown instead of attempting a game-winning field goal. At the three yard line, the Eagles were sacked while attempting to pass for the win.

Danny Lewis was named the Class 4A Most Outstanding player, after the Cincinnati commit finished the game with six catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also played on the defensive line and contributed a couple of key tackles-for-loss on the Tigers game winning goal line stand.

Congratulations to Coach Ryan Antoine, his entire staff, and all the players and supporters of Westgate High School.

District 5-4A has now delivered three state champions the last two years. In addition to the newly crowned 4A state champions, last year, Carencro won the 4A state title as did St. Thomas More in Division II.