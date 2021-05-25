Whataburger’s 10 Secret Menu Items

Did you know Whataburger has a secret menu? Ten items that aren't on the menu but available if you know what to ask for.

Whataburger's already diverse and appetizing menu goes beyond what's listed. It's the Whataburger Secret Menu.

Here's a list of 10 items available on Whataburger's Secret Menu

Chicken and Pancakes (Whataburger's take on Chicken and Waffles) Apple Pie Milkshakes (Whataburger's Apple Pie dessert blended into their famous classic vanilla milkshake) Whatahash Burger (Whataburger's classic hamburger with hashbrown patties) The Hulk (A sugary green mix of Powerade and Vault soda) Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Cheese on Texas Toast, grilled and served with french fries or apple slices) Double - Double Whataburger (Whataburger's fresh beef two pattie burger severed with a special sauce) Triple - Triple Whataburger ((Whataburger's fresh beef three pattie burger severed with a special sauce) The Longhorn (Whataburger's classic vanilla milkshake with any orange drink) Veggie Whataburger (Whataburger's fresh veggie pattie burger with hashbrown patties that are cooked in vegetable oil making this burger 100% vegetarian) Honey Butter Chicken Strip Sandwich (Honey, butter, cheese, chicken strips and optional BBQ sauce on Texas Toast)

Video describing all 10 items on the Whataburger Secret Menu

The two most popular items on the Whataburger Secret Menu that may end up on the regular menu one day are the Apple PIe Milkshake and Whatahash Burger.

Whataburger locations in Lafayette

1725 N University Ave. (Open 24 hours) Dine-in or curbside pickup

1845 W Pinhook Rd. (Open 24 hours) Dine-in or curbside pickup

3226 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. (Open 24 hours) Dine-in or curbside pickup