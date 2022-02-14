Which Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Players Will be at the NFL Combine?

The NFL released its full list of players who were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The combine, along with a school's Pro Day, are the two biggest opportunities after a season for draft prospects to impact their stock.

Set to take place from Tuesday, March 1 to Monday, March 7, the NFL Scouting Combine puts former college players in front of NFL coaches, GMs, and scouts, while performing physical and mental tests.

Which former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun players will be there?

Safety Percy Butler and offensive lineman Max Mitchell.

Other notable names include former Teurlings standout quarterback Cole Kelley, who began his college career at Arkansas before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana, where he had tremendous success with the Lions.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun fans may also remember Nicholls wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon, the Edna Karr product who played incredible in the Colonels tight 27-24 loss to the Cajun at Cajun Field last November.

Who will have the most players at the NFL Scouting Combine? The defending National Champs.

Georgia is sending 14 players to Indianapolis, while Alabama and Oklahoma will each send 9.

Although the 2021 NFL season ended with Super Bowl 56, the Combine is a good palate cleanser from the previous season into the next one for the hardcore NFL fans.

