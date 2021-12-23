Why You Should Be Paying Attention To LSU Basketball

When you think of LSU the first thing that comes to mind is the football team. What's the second thing that comes to mind maybe baseball? Well, this year it should be basketball. Will Wade has built something special in Baton Rouge and you should be paying attention.

LSU won yesterday against Lipscomb 95-60. However, even though they won that's not the most important thing about LSU. What matters is that the Tigers are 12-0.

LSU is simply rolling right now. This team has been led by forward Darius Days. Days has been a monster in the paint. He is averaging 15 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. Whether the team needs a bucket scored or a crucial rebound Days has been the answer every time. Another critical piece to this team has been forward Tari Eason. Tari has been averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. He is arguably the Tigers' best player. Tari has been locked in on both the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. Tari is a major catalyst for this team on the defensive side of the ball. And that has been the Tigers' main strength. They are a really good defensive team and have been able to lock in on defense.

This is the first time LSU has gone undefeated in non-conference play since 2000. Now many in the national media don't believe in the Tigers just yet. The Tigers will have a chance to prove themselves in conference play as they are poised to face a murders row of opponents. LSU's next 6 opponents are 12th ranked Auburn, 20th ranked Kentucky, 19th ranked Tennesse, Florida, Arkansas, and finally, 11th ranked Alabama. LSU will show the state and the rest of the world what they are made of during this stretch. I believe that the Tigers are in for a special season this year because they play really good defense and they are very versatile on offense. This team may be the best team Will Wade has put forward. So if you love college basketball and March Madness I would be paying attention to the Tigers if I was you because they will be a contender come March.