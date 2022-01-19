Did you watch the entire Monday night playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals?

If you did, credit to you.

The Rams blew out their divisional foe 34-11, but it was never close.

From the first few opening drives, it was clear the Cardinals were toast.

Back in October, Arizona was in first place in the NFC West after beating the Rams in Los Angeles by 17 points.

Following the game, J.J. Watt photoshopped himself and teammate, Chandler Jones, onto an image of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, with the caption "1st Place in the NFC West".

Watt missed a chunk of the season with an injury but returned from IR on Monday. He finished the game with 3 tackles, struggling to get consistent pressure against the Rams offensive line. Even with starting left tackle and LSU alum Andrew Whitworth missing most of the game with a leg injury he suffered in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have started out strong the last two seasons, only to falter late, something not lost on Watt.

"If you’re gonna ride high and if you’re gonna enjoy the good times and if you’re gonna be confident and excited during the good times, you also have to understand when (expletive) goes bad, you take that too," Watt said after the loss." I’m not going to stand up here and not take my lumps. We didn’t do what we were supposed to do. Started the season great and finished the season terrible. It is what it is.”

Watt took plenty of lumps on social media, including a troll job from Melissa Whitworth, wife of Andrew.

Replacing Jones and Watt's faces with that of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and her husband was a simple and effective clap back.

Melissa was the 2003 Miss Louisiana and has been married to Andrew since 2006. The two were together long before that. They have four children, and apparently, have fun trolling opponents on social media.

The Rams have a Divisional round playoff matchup this Sunday at Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

If L.A. wins, I would expect internet trolls to be photoshopping on behalf of Melissa.

If L.A. loses, I would expect the internet trolls to be photoshopping movie posters of the Whitworths.

