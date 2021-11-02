Wikipedia Toasts Saints QB Siemian, Roasts Bucs and Tom Brady

"If it's on Wikipedia, you know it's true."

You've probably heard that line used a time or two in jest to describe the dubious nature of the information on Wikipedia. This comes from the online encyclopedia's history of allowing anyone to create and edit articles on its site. While Wikipedia has made major strides over its 20-year history to fact check and peer review articles and prohibit vandals from hijacking its pages, occasionally someone will commandeer a Wikipedia page to make a bold statement about someone or something.

The latest example of this: A Wikipedia hijacker updated New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian's page to pay tribute to his performance in Sunday's 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In case you missed it, Siemian entered the game in the second quarter after Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL tear after he was horse-collar tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White. Siemian was calm and collected, completing 16 of his 29 passing attempts, throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown in his relief appearance.

Of course, the Twitterverse and the rest of social media had fun with Siemian's win over Tom Brady and the Bucs.

But the best toast of Siemian and the best roast of the Bucs came on--of all places--Wikipedia. Our old friend Debbie Ray snapped this screenshot from Siemian's biography Sunday night after the game.

Yes. Someone edited Siemian's Wikipedia entry to say he "owns Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

If you want to see that edit on Siemian's page, you're out of luck. Wikipedia's powers-that-be have already scrubbed the sentence referencing Siemian's ownership of Brady and the Bucs. What's more: They've locked the page to prevent anyone else from editing it.

Siemian's Wikipedia page serves as a reminder for Saints fans of what he's done and what he's capable of doing. Siemian has a career completion percentage of 59.2 percent. He was a backup to Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning during his first two seasons in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring in the process. In 2017, he helped the Broncos to a 9-7 record despite batting shoulder and foot injuries. He declined a Pro Bowl bid that year because of his shoulder woes. An ankle injury during his one and only game with the New York Jets further hampered his career. In fact, Simien saw regular-season action for the first time in two years when he entered Sunday's game.

Despite Siemian's outstanding performance on Sunday, questions remain about who will start at quarterback for the Saints this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. If Taysom Hill returns from concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game, then he most likely would get the nod. If Hill remains on the injured list, Siemian will start with rookie Ian Book serving as his backup.

Here's Siemian describing his performance Sunday.

The Saints are expected to name their starter for Sunday's game later this week. Kickoff against the Falcons is scheduled for noon.

