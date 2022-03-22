With Al Michael’s New Contract, NFL Lead Broadcasts For Three of Four Media Partners is Set

Legendary sports broadcasters Al Michaels has agreed to a contract to serve as the play-by-play man for Amazon's Thursday Night Football.

Marchand reports Michael's contract will be similar to the one signed last week by Joe Buck with ESPN.

Buck's deal is a 5-year, $75 million contract.

If Michael's annual salary is the same, he'll be paid $15 million a year from Amazon, and still be doing play-by-play at 80 years old during the backhalf of the 2024 season.

Make no mistake, Michaels is one of the greatest, or perhaps the greatest American sports play-by-play broadcaster of all-time.

Amazon agreed to a deal with the NFL for exclusive rights to NFL Thursday Night Football beginning next season.

For any regions outside the home markets of the teams playing in the game, the only way to watch TNF is to stream it on Amazon Prime.

The premiere broadcast team for each of the NFL's four TV partners is now set. Three of the four will look different than they did in 2021.

Michaels will work with Kirk Herbstreit in the Amazon booth.

Expect to still see Herby on College Gameday and calling college football games, though that'll be a hell of a rigorous schedule.

Where will FOX turn?

