Woman Takes on 75-Year-Old & Grandson in Epic MMA Fight

One of the greatest sayings that I have ever heard in regard to the strangeness that is always afoot is this one, "same planet, different world". Those words sum up exactly what you are about to see but will not believe.

Here in Louisiana, we love our Mixed Martial Arts. We are home to more than a few world champions in that athletic arena. You've probably heard Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier, right? Well, what you're about to see will not resemble any MMA or UFC fight that these two have ever been involved in.

The bout you are about to witness comes from Russia. Yeah, we love Russia, we don't care for their leader or their politics so much but we love the Russian people. I think Russians and Cajuns would get along famously. Why? Well, both cultures enjoy drinking. Both cultures enjoy good food. And finally, both cultures are unlike any other cultured cultures on Earth.

What we are going to show you here is a product of Russia's Epic Fighting Championship. I am guessing they are one of the sanctioning bodies for Mixed Martial Arts or Ultimate Fighting in that country. They also know a thing or two about show business because whoever came up with the idea to put this match together is a genius.

In this match, you'll see Yulia Mishko, aka The Tomboy, up against Vladimir Spartak and his grandson Big Igibob. Just so you can follow the characters, Yulia is in the stylish black outfit which I am sure she could wear to the Moscow Walmart immediately after the bout.

Vladimir and Big Igibob are wearing more traditional MMA/UFC garb but that's where the similarity between the sports and the competitors comes to a screeching halt. Are you ready for some...whatever we would call this?

Actually, I have seen better fights in the bathroom of a well-known country music bar in Scott but at least this wasn't one of those God awful Jake Paul versus a can of biscuits fights.

So, I know you watched the entire fight, not the Jake Paul one, the one from Russia. No, I don't speak Russian so I don't know what the commentators were saying and if they cursed, I am sorry their language offended you. But you were watching a video of a woman fighting a man and his grandson, so you're scruples should already be called into question.

Who Won?

Well in true clandestine Russian fashion, we simply don't know. The promoters never announced who the winner was but based on what I saw I have The Tomboy way ahead on points. I am not sure why the grandson was even in the ring. He looked about as helpful as a courtesy clerk at a grocery store watching you load and carry your own groceries.

I guess the outcome will remain one of those lost mysteries of Soviet Russia like Chernobyl, Olga Korbut, and why don't the women over there shave their faces more often?

