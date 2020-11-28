When I think about Christmas from my childhood, I think about all the homemade decorations that my mom used all over our house. Things my grandmother made for our family over the years were throughout our home, and it always brought a sense of joy to our lives. I am fortunate that the joy continues. I still have many of my grandmother's homemade ornaments that hang on my tree.

Christmas, to me, is a time of year when we are hopefully surrounded by a few things that are whimsical, awe-inspiring, and joyful. In a year full of continued polarizing news, or any other year for that matter, there are so many things that can bring us down, that by the time we get into the Christmas season, I think everyone just wants something hopeful to look forward to as we move into the end of the year.

When I started thinking about Christmas this year, it reminded me of a time, not so long ago, when people could put aside their differences to enjoy their friends and family. People used to be able to agree to disagree and especially during the Christmas season. I hold out hope that we, as a community, can do that again this year. I think people are doing that because I believe the majority of people are good.

I started thinking about all of the different things that I love about Christmas; so many things flooded my mind. I am going to try to narrow down the many things that I love about Christmas into a list of ten things, and not all of them are things. I think there are so many things we can agree pretty much everyone loves about Christmas.