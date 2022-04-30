WWE Ring Breaks Mid-Match, Sends Superstars Flying [VIDEO]

This was not part of the show.

A WWE ring had a major malfunction during a recent house show and the end result was two WWE superstars falling to the ground.

Bobby Lashley may have taken the worst bump of the two as he was flying to the floor below.

Those at the show report that he was not injured and continued the match, while the top rope just hung there.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time this has happened to a wrestling ring. I was at a live show years ago in Alexandria when this happened.

At that time, there was just one competitor in the ring, but it took the crew a minute to repair the ring rope.

Check out this mishap from the LIVE event in Newcastle.

If you're asking do rings ever break intentionally, well the answer is yes. Check out when WWE actually planned for their ring to collapse.