You Can Help Get Everette Jackson Back Home Through GoFundMe Account

The family of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old LSUE basketball player whose body was recovered from an Idaho river after a tubing accident over a week ago, needs your help with getting his body back to Louisiana.

Everette's sister, Meagan Jackson, has set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the expenses of getting Everette's body back home to Louisiana.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family says that "previous funds have been exhausted due to room and board fees, traveling expenses, investigators, and family accommodations." The family has set a monetary goal of $30,000.

Everette had been tubing with friends on the Payette River in Idado when he fell out of his raft on June 11th. The family went up to Idaho to assist in the search for Everette in the following days, until June 19th when search and rescue found his body. He was 2 miles from where he was last seen.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Everette. Our continued thoughts and prayers with Everette's family and friends during this difficult time.