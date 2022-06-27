Cy Young-winning pitcher Zack Greinke isn't your typical professional athlete.

While his net worth is over $120 million and he's experienced every success a player can on the baseball diamond, he's often struggled to fit in within a locker room, according to multiple stories and reports over the course of his career.

There are many within the sport of baseball who don't like Zack Greinke.

He's been called misunderstood by some, and a complete jerk by others.

In the mid-2000s, he was reportedly diagnosed with social anxiety disorder and depression.

The latest story involving Greinke is an allegation he took a baseball from a kid who asked him to autograph it, only to throw the ball as far away from the kid as he could.

The young man making the allegation is Lucas Waterworth.

While Lucas continues to share his story, the fact that anyone who reads it likely says to themself, "This sounds like something Zach Greinke would do" tells you all you need to know.

If you don't want to sign an autograph, don't walk up to fans in the stands asking for one. And definitely don't pretend to sign one before throwing it far away from the fan for your "amusement".

