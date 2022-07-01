Zion and The Pelicans Are Nearing a Big Extension

Zion Williamson is considered to be one of the NBA's brightest young stars. Zion was drafted first overall by the Pelicans in 2019, but hasn't had the start to his career that he and fans were hoping for.

Zion has had multiple injuries that has severely limited his time on the court. He played only 24 games in 2019 and 61 games in 2020, but still managed to average over 25 points a game in those two years. The young phenom has shown flashes of becoming a star in this league, but many question his commitment to New Orleans.

After the addition of CJ McCollum and a late season run that earned the Pelicans a playoff spot, Zion seemed reenergized about his team. Zion has been hitting the gym and getting in tremendous shape for the 2022-2023 season. Despite his excitement about his team, many still questioned his "want" to be in New Orleans.

The answer to that is question is a resounding "YES". News broke that Zion and the Pelicans are nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $231 Million. The new deal will allow Zion to remain a Pelican until the 2027-2028 season.

The deal is also expected to include protection for both parties that will be finalized when the contract is signed. When asked abut the possible new deal Zion said, "I couldn't sign it fast enough."

Zion looks 100% committed to New Orleans. Are the Pelicans the new team to watch for in the west this year?

