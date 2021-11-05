Acadiana High Looks to Complete Perfect District Record Against Rival Lafayette High

One of the oldest rivalries in Lafayette Parish will help conclude the regular season as Acadiana High takes on Lafayette High at Mighty Lion Stadium on Friday night.

The Wreckin' Rams come into the contest winners of six straight, all of them blowout victories against their fellow district mates. As a matter of fact, the Veer Machine has outscored those opponents 305-61. Included in that is two games in which Acadiana scored 65 or more points and two games in which the defense posted shutouts, showcasing how dominant the Wreckin' Rams have been on both sides of the ball. Acadiana's last win came against the Barbe Buccaneers 42-0.

The Mighty Lions, meanwhile, come in with a 3-3 record in District 3-5A play. It's been an up-and-down season for Lafayette High, who comes off a 40-30 victory over Sam Houston and has quality wins over Carencro High and Ascension Episcopal this season. But, according to the power rankings released by the LHSAA, LHS is fighting for their playoff lives as a loss in the season finale could keep them out of the postseason.

Tonight's game will be played in honor of LHS student Jace Judice, who died in a car accident on Monday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM

