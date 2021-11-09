An NFL Job I Can Handle

I've never been an extremely agile person. Nor have I ever been extremely athletic. But I think I've found an NFL job I could easily handle.

When I was in elementary school, my dad was a coach for my brothers' baseball team, so I wanted to be on a team, too. My introduction to sports was being the smallest member on a Little League Baseball team.

Then it was the Biddy Basketball team. The attempt at sports continued into high school with track and field, baseball, and basketball. I knew that, as much as I enjoyed sports, I'd never amount to anything much above 3rd-string waterboy. (I did qualify as an alternate in the State Track and Field meet once, though.)

With all of that being said, I think that I've finally found a job in professional sports in which I would excel: a getter-out-of-the-way-er.

The head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay, gets focused during games. When I say focused, I mean REALLY focused. So much so, he has an assistant coach whose sole job on the sidelines is to keep McVay from getting run over by officials.



Yup. That guy's job is to pull McVay out of the way when an official comes whizzing by. He just grabs the coach by the love handles and "guides" him away from danger.

What a job! I wonder how much it pays?

