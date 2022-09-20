Appalachian State Makes Embarrassing Mistake Involving Hall of Famer

Appalachian State football is having a moment in the spotlight.

After defeating Texas A&M on the road the weekend before last, ESPN's famed College Gameday hosted their show from the App State campus in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday.

The students and fanbase did not disappoint.

On top of that, the Mountaineers won their game against Troy on a dramatic walk-off hail mary.

The reverse emotion of the game-winning radio call was a Troy sorority.

For as good of a day Saturday was for Appalachian State, they were responsible for one embarrassing mistake.

Despite winning multiple FCS National Championships before moving up to FBS, the most noteworthy victory in the history of App State football was a 2007 upset win at #5 Michigan.

The game ended with a blocked field goal attempt by safety Corey Lynch.

Lynch is one of the greatest players in program history.

He was a three-time All-American and three-time National Champion with the Mountaineers.

Corey Lynch went on to play 5 seasons in the NFL. He was honored by his alma mater during Saturday's game.

There was just one problem.

App State put up an image of Pro Football Hall of Famer and current San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Corey Lynch himself commented on the snafu via his Instagram page.

If you're wondering if they look alike, the answer is no.

Cincinnati Bengals 2009 Headshots Corey Lynch (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

Denver Broncos 2005 Headshots John Lynch (Photo by via Getty Images) loading...

An honest mistake, but an embarrassing one considering Corey Lynch is an all-time great Mountaineer.

