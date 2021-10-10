Bama Slides in Rankings After Upset

Alabama's 19-game win streak was snapped in heartbreaking fashion at Kyle Field in College Station, TX on Saturday night. The teams were trading offensive blows for all four quarters until an eight-play drive set the formerly unranked Texas A&M Aggies up for a game-winning 28-yard field goal.

The Tide loss squanders the school's 100 consecutive win streak against unranked opponents and marks head coach Nick Saban's first loss against his former assistants.

Where does that put Alabama and the SEC in the new standings?

The now 5-1 Alabama Crimson Tide sits at No. 5 in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Saban and the Tide will have another road game for week seven, a night game with Mississippi State, and won't have their last road appearance until November 27 in Auburn.

Georgia made its long-awaited journey on the backs of a stout defense and now finds itself in the driver's seat, unanimously, at No. 1. According to the Associated Press, this is Georgia's first No. 1 ranking in almost 40 years.

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to prove they belong in the conversation for the SEC East title after their sixth straight win to remain undefeated. Their next test, the largest of the season, comes in week seven with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, GA, as the Wildcats look to continue their best season start in over 70 years.

The last time Kentucky managed a 6-0 start was under the direction of Alabama football legend Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1950.

