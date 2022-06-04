Cajuns Fall to Aggies 9-6

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball faced season-ending elimination games three times last weekend in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, winning each one to advance to the NCAA Regionals.

After falling to Texas A&M 9-6 on Saturday night, the Cajuns will have to win three season-ending elimination games again to keep their season alive.

The Aggies scored 4 runs in the top of the 1st to take the early lead, by Louisiana responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st, 1 in the 2nd, and then took a 5-4 lead in the 3rd with another 2 runs.

The Cajuns added another run in the bottom of the 5th, but couldn't hang onto it as Texas A&M scored 5 runs in the final three innings on Saturday night in College Station.

There was plenty of offense as Louisiana finished the contest with 14 hits, while the Aggies scattered 17.

Carson Roccaforte led the Ragin' Cajuns with 3 hits, while Heath Hood finished with 2 hits and 4 RBI.

Louisiana will face off against TCU on Sunday at 1:00. The Cajuns topped the Horned Frogs in a Friday night thriller by the score of 7-6.

If the Cajuns beat the Frogs again, they'll face off against the Aggies Sunday night at 7:00. With a win in that one, the two would then face off in an elimination contest on Monday night at 7:00.

